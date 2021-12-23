ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Download for 12/23/21

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you hear the jingling yet? No, it’s not Santa and company quite yet, but it’s close! It’s the Nintendo Download for 12/23/21, featuring a ton of holiday cheer for gamers of all stripes. This Nintendo Download has a TON of holiday themed sales for tons of savings, several featured games...

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to claim a free PS5 PlayStation VR adapter for your new console

If you own a PlayStation VR and want to use it on your PS5, we've got some good news. Your expensive virtual reality headset is completely compatible with the PS5, but you'll need to use a special camera adapter. Sony announced it would ship PlayStation VR adapters, free of charge,...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Hot Deal: PowerA Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch Discounted Down to $12

Buying a gamepad for the Nintendo Switch can often become a serious investment, especially given how those Joy-Con controllers can fetch $69.00 at the minimum. Some folks prefer the tried and true gamepad that mimics the design of your standard controller, which is why you want to snag this limited-time offer from Target. The retailer is selling the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for a mere $11.99. That’s a savings of more than 50% off its regular price of $24.99. Don’t let the fact that it’s a wired controller dissuade you because Nintendo officially licenses the PowerA Wired controller. Specifically,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

We’ve found Nintendo Switch discounted in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales have landed again, with plenty of seasonal offers and exciting reductions waiting to be discovered – particularly from big-name brands like Amazon, Next and Zara. Here at IndyBest, we’ve rounded up all the best discounts, including the top tech deals that are worth exploring.If you’re into gaming, you’ll be eagerly anticipating a Nintendo Switch saving, on both the console and game bundles, and here at IndyBest we’re always keen to keep an eye out for the best deals.Follow live: The best Boxing Day deals to shop nowTo save you from scrolling, we’ve found a stellar...
VIDEO GAMES
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

PS5 UK stock – live: Game bundle pre-orders available now – how to get a console today

UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year? If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best Boxing Day tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Dark Horse Embraced a Sale to a Swedish Gaming Giant

Ahead of Christmas, news broke that Dark Horse Comics, one of the largest independent comic book publishers in the Western industry, would be acquired by video game company Embracer Group. Rumors of Dark Horse looking for a buyer had been circulating for some time, but the news itself nonetheless came as a surprise, due both to its holiday season timing and the identity of the Oregon-based company’s new owner. The sale, announced just before Christmas and expected to close in early 2022, is the latest in a line of acquisitions for the Swedish gaming giant this year; earlier this month, the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
heypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light Guide

Greetings, Travelers. Today we’re taking a look at the second coming of the Misty Dungeon event and all of the trials within!. This event handles very similarly to how the original one did, which you can read about here if you’d like, with rewards consisting of Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Crystals. I’ll be reposting some of the general information that was from the first run of this event down below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Nintendo#Santa#Gold Points#Dlc
Anime News Network

Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) light novel series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews MindaRyn's opening theme song "Daylight." The season will...
COMICS
RNB Cincy 100.3

Top 10 Animes You Must Watch #HappyWorldOtakuDay

If you are an anime lover, you 100% know what Otaku Day is and if you are new to the anime community, you probably have seen the hashtag #HappyWorldOtakuDay trending and want to know what it is. So here it is! Otaku Day is a day for weebs, or for non-Japanese people who are very seriously […]
COMICS
The Independent

Xbox series X stock – live: Currys restock available now – how to get a console today

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is almost impossible to find in stock online. The run up to Christmas day saw most UK retailers restock as many consoles as they could, but following the festive break Microsoft’s new console has now sold out again. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
Variety

‘One Ordinary Day’ Succeeds as Calling Card for Korean Streamer Coupang Play

New TV drama “One Ordinary Day,” a Korean adaptation of 2008 BBC series “Criminal Justice,” is just one way that newcomer Coupang Play is pushing its way into South Korea’s ultra-competitive video streaming scene. The market is currently led by Netflix, with Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus as newcomers. The international powerhouses rub up against established local players including Wavve, Watcha, Tving and Seezn. Coupang Play was launched in December 2020, by e-commerce unicorn Coupang, which has outshone its role model Amazon by offering 24-hour delivery for many goods. The OTT service is offered as a benefit valued at $2.40 (KRW2,900)...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Best tech deals in the Boxing Day 2021 sales: AirPods, Vodafone broadband, Xbox games and more

The Boxing Day sales are finally upon us and, and while they might lack the fanfare of Black Friday, the days following Christmas are a great opportunity to pick up some bargains.While the Boxing Day sales are traditionally held in-store, complete with crack-of-dawn opening times for only the most hardcore of bleary-eyed shoppers, there are plenty of online deals to be had too. And when it comes to tech, the likes of Argos and John Lewis & Partners are all cutting their prices. Much like Black Friday, you can currently bag a bargain on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus everything...
FIFA
The Independent

The iPhone 13 pro is half price with Three’s Boxing Day 2021 sale

Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three is offering a raft of Boxing Day offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Follow live: The best Boxing Day deals to shop nowIt’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25 per month,...
RETAIL
The Independent

PS5 UK stock – live: Game bundle pre-orders available – how to get a console today

UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy