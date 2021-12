You’ll probably want to talk to your unborn baby at some point during your pregnancy, but how to address him or her? You may not have chosen a name yet, and might not even know the sex. In addition to helping you talk to your baby, his or her existence may feel more real when you can mention your baby in terms more specific than “it” or “the baby.” You might even use this nickname after the birth if you need a little time to finalize your name decision. If you have decided on a name but aren’t ready to share it yet, using a nickname can help keep you, your partner, and other children from spilling the beans before the baby gets here.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO