ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Darlington County deputies investigate armed robbery connected to Florence robbery 35 min prior

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwmGc_0dUqxSOJ00

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating a Thursday armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 2:30 p.m., an armed male entered Advance America Cash Advance in the 300 block of Lamar Highway with a gun and demanded money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male left the area in a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu, according to deputies. A burgundy Malibu is also a suspect vehicle in an armed robbery in Florence that happened 35 minutes earlier. Florence police said the suspects in the Florence robbery were also involved in a robbery at a check cashing place in Darlington County.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

1 injured after shots fired during reported robbery near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating Friday morning after shots were fired during a reported robbery near Longs, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department. Police said shots appeared to be fired during a robbery near Radius Road. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in shooting at Atlantic Beach club parking lot

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting in Atlantic Beach, according to police. The shooting happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South, according to Police Chief Quentin Robinson. The person who was shot is expected to survive, Robinson said. […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Darlington, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Police: one hurt in Atlantic Beach shooting Friday morning

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt in an early morning shooting Friday. Atlantic Beach police Chief Quentin Robinson told News13 the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South. Chief Robinson says the person hurt has non-life threatening injuries. There is no information about […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Rollover crash injures 2, slows traffic in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday afternoon following a rollover crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 and lanes of traffic were blocked while emergency crews […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Min#Weather#Burgundy
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted robbery in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center Wednesday after Hartsville police said that he attempted to rob someone. Errion Deondrea Reddick has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He is accused of pulling out a gun, pointing it at a person and demanding money on […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County man reported missing

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen on Wednesday. Corey Gibson, 26, was last seen at about 2 p.m. near his home on Highway 20 East in St. Pauls, according to authorities. He’s described as being 6’2″ and weighs about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged in July death of toddler

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the July death of a toddler, according to authorities in North Carolina The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse. Jones is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail, according to police. It’s unclear […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

2 injured after golf cart flips near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Friday afternoon after a golf cart flipped near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 2:50 p.m. to the area of Augusta Plantation Drive and Gracie Road for an overturned golf cart, HCFR said. Two people were taken to a hospital […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

5K+
Followers
798
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy