Darlington County deputies investigate armed robbery connected to Florence robbery 35 min prior

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating a Thursday armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 2:30 p.m., an armed male entered Advance America Cash Advance in the 300 block of Lamar Highway with a gun and demanded money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male left the area in a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu, according to deputies. A burgundy Malibu is also a suspect vehicle in an armed robbery in Florence that happened 35 minutes earlier. Florence police said the suspects in the Florence robbery were also involved in a robbery at a check cashing place in Darlington County.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.