Darlington County deputies investigate armed robbery connected to Florence robbery 35 min prior
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating a Thursday armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 2:30 p.m., an armed male entered Advance America Cash Advance in the 300 block of Lamar Highway with a gun and demanded money, according to the sheriff’s office.
The male left the area in a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu, according to deputies. A burgundy Malibu is also a suspect vehicle in an armed robbery in Florence that happened 35 minutes earlier. Florence police said the suspects in the Florence robbery were also involved in a robbery at a check cashing place in Darlington County.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0