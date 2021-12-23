ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

December 22 Coronavirus Data New Cases: 1,904

By Prince Of Petworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 21st there were 1,524 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. “The District’s reported data for December 22, 2021 includes 1,904 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive...

CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Unvaccinated up to 60 times more likely to end up in intensive care with Covid, report says

Unvaccinated people are up to 60 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care with Covid, according to new research, amid record-breaking numbers getting jabbed in the UK. The greatest difference in admission rates for jabbed and unjabbed patients was in the 60-69 age group, the study found. The Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (INCARC) looked at how many people per 100,000 in the population ended up in intensive care with confirmed Covid over a six-month period this year, breaking down the data into the vaccination status of patients. For people in their 60s who had received...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said. Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19...
U.S. POLITICS
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
MedicalXpress

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

Ecuador said Thursday that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, the government said in a statement. Those people must have documentation to prove it, according to the statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

