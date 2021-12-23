December 22 Coronavirus Data New Cases: 1,904

Unvaccinated people are up to 60 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care with Covid, according to new research, amid record-breaking numbers getting jabbed in the UK. The greatest difference in admission rates for jabbed and unjabbed patients was in the 60-69 age group, the study found. The Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (INCARC) looked at how many people per 100,000 in the population ended up in intensive care with confirmed Covid over a six-month period this year, breaking down the data into the vaccination status of patients. For people in their 60s who had received...

