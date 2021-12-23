ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Tech 101 Lets Learners Train in Valuable Digital Career Skills, All for Free

By StackCommerce
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgHqJ_0dUqvzy400

The Great Resignation is very real — and it doesn't seem to show any signs of abating any time soon. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, 4.4 million people left their jobs in September . That's six months straight of more people quitting than at any point this century. Meanwhile, half of all American workers say they're looking for new jobs, while 94 percent of retailers say they're having a tough time filling vacant positions.

Volatility reigns in the current job market, and workers have more leverage now to take control of their professional life and craft the future they want than at any time in recent history.

Of course, you can't get far without the right skills, including practical introductory digital training that literally every worker today needs to know. Enter Tech 101 , an innovative online learning program that already helped more than 10,000 Canadians learn some of those basic tech skills for free .

Created by the Fort Erie International Academy in conjunction with global telecom giant, Huawei, the program features training in 10 key digital areas to help any job-seeker build confidence and land the job they want. "I think it's an exciting program for the whole community," said  Fort Erie Counsellor George McDermott. "As everybody knows, you need to have digital skills be involved with the job market today. I love how Tech 101 makes learning about tech easy and accessible to everyone, especially to people who need it the most.”

Each course features a collection of interactive lessons, quizzes, and high-quality learning modules, all consolidated into a one-hour educational video.

If you want to build up your productivity skills, there's a collection of Microsoft Office training available, including deep dives into Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and both beginner and advanced Excel training. If your business communication abilities need a brush-up, there's a set of courses that explore how to get the most out of Gmail, Zoom, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Teams.

Finally, there's even training in some invaluable life skills as well, featuring courses to help learners manage their online banking accounts as well as their cybersecurity. Courses are led by certified experts in their fields and each comes with a digital certificate users can share once they've completed the training.

Of course, if learners run into any problems, they can reach out through the Tech 101 Facebook community where they can post questions and turn to instructors and other community members for help. There's even a mentorship feature that will match each student with a one-on-one mentor to help with course content or to offer up career guidance.

You can boost your digital literacy and take an assertive step toward the career you want with the free training from Tech 101. You can check out all the course information, set up an account, and try a Tech 101 course for free now .

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

I Helped My Friend Switch into Data Science Career — Here is How

Many of you would like to switch your career to data science. I am sure you did some research to find what path may suit you best. However, you are not yet sure whether you should take it or not. There are many ways to pursue this career change for a professional like you. You can participate in data science boot camps to learn fundamentals that may not fit your day-to-day schedule. You can take a traditional path by joining a university program that takes 1–2 years. You can learn everything by yourself through online resources which are free and accessible but take a long time. You can also take a strategy that we (my friend and I) have taken: “Learn and Earn”. Taking this strategy, you make money while you are changing your career which is important to many of us.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

How Online Learning is Decentralizing Education for the Better

Studypool is an online learning platform that gives students 24/7 access to learning help. The education system had to go through a long due overhaul due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The future of EdTech in developed and developing countries is promising, says Troy Portillo. EdTech has been critical in allowing students to continue studying despite the school lockdowns, and it has also opened new avenues for providing education on a large scale. Technology is required but not sufficient for successful remote learning.
EDUCATION
VentureBeat

Udemy improves careers with a vast skills-training library for opening your professional options

Almost three out of every four employees don’t think they’re achieving their full potential at work just because they don’t have the right development opportunities. Unfortunately, building up an employee’s skill set, either hard skills or soft, isn’t often a top priority for most businesses. They’re content to keep most workers doing what they already do.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Life Skills#American#Canadians#Microsoft Office#Powerpoint
Silicon Republic

New platform to boost digital skills of people with intellectual disabilities

WaytoB CEO Talita Holzer discusses the new digital skills education platform that is expected to launch next year. Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have partnered with Irish start-up WaytoB to create DigiAcademy, an e-learning platform to teach digital skills to people with intellectual disabilities. The platform is part of Digi-ID,...
MENTAL HEALTH
geekcastradio.com

Why Building Technology Skills is Critical for Your Career

Have you ever wondered how your technology skills could impact your future career? If you’ve always worked well with technology and computers, you’ve come to the right place. There are many reasons why developing your technical skills could be beneficial to you in the future. Here are a few ways that your technology skills could critically impact your career specifically.
TECHNOLOGY
rand.org

Examining the digital skills gap

Researchers assessed the evidence associated with the digital skills gap. The study analysed the key trends driving the gap at a global level and articulated some practical steps to address this challenge and potentially ‘close’ the gap. What is the issue?. Employees need digital skills to work with...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Huawei
aithority.com

Skillsoft To Acquire Codecademy, A Leading Platform For Learning High-Demand Technical Skills, Creating A Worldwide Community Of More Than 85 Million Learners

Codecademy’s entrepreneurial team, led by founder Zach Sims, to join Skillsoft with focus on accelerating growth in Technology & Developer Business. Transaction expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to revenue and bookings growth with substantial cross-selling opportunities. Skillsoft a global leader in corporate digital learning, announced it has...
BUSINESS
iotgadgets.com

Digital Learning Tech-Transforming Education

Education, like nearly every other aspect of our lives, has been transformed by digital learning tech advancements. We've seen the advent of fully online schools and colleges. In addition, we've witnessed the implementation of blended learning in middle and high school classrooms. Tech advances in digital learning are transforming the way we teach and learn.
EDUCATION
atlanticcitynews.net

What Makes IIDE The Preferred Digital School For 2 Lacs+ Learners Globally

IIDE - The Digital School is one of the top digital marketing institutes which has upskilled more than 2,00,000 students from all over the world. They have been in the education industry for over 6 years now and are growing exponentially each year. IIDE's motto is to prepare the young...
EDUCATION
NBC San Diego

Why You Need These 5 Skills on Your Resume Today, Says CEO Who Has Read Over 1,000 Resumes This Year

Emerging technology and pandemic-related disruptions are redefining the skills people need to succeed in their jobs. In fact, according to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, which surveyed executives across 15 industries in 26 countries, 73% of employers plan to offer reskilling and upskilling opportunities to their employees by 2025.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ZDNet

This cybersecurity certification prep bundle is just $34

Cybersecurity is fundamental to any IT role. And as public and private organizations become more aware of the risks, cybersecurity will increasingly move towards the center of IT careers. The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle is engineered to help anyone in IT, or looking to start an IT career, lay a foundation in operational cybersecurity, or brush up on their skills.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Train at your own pace in both coding and game development for only $40

If you are a gaming enthusiast, you could certainly treat yourself to a great pair of gaming glasses for the holidays. However, since there are so many reasonably-priced models, you could also completely transform your life by learning how to create your own games with The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle. Because it happens to be on sale at the moment for just $40 and you need absolutely no tech experience whatsoever to take the courses.
VIDEO GAMES
Entrepreneur

Enablers Of Success: Why Super Apps Aren't The Threat That Startups Imagine Them To Be

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, many things have changed in the way we live, work, and do business. One stark change concerns the importance of the online space to represent your business and offer your services and products. If being present and selling actively online was simply a choice or a nice-to-have thing for many businesses prior to the pandemic, it has become a critical must-have now. Online sales are taking a larger share of business sales across many industries (the so-called offline-to-online or O2O transition), and without a strong online presence, these businesses would have serious problems to compete and survive post-pandemic.
INTERNET
TechRepublic

Switch to a well-paid tech career in 2022: Check out these 200+ IT courses

Training for a lucrative tech career is easier and less expensive than you might think. Check out these online courses on programming, cybersecurity, project management and more. Due to common misconceptions, some people shy away from trying to start a career in well-paid positions in cybersecurity and cloud computing. The...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Switch to a new career in blockchain technology with the skills you'll learn in this $20 e-learning bundle

Blockchain technology today is everywhere from AccuWeather to health care. So job openings abound these days and, of course, it's a field that holds many opportunities for the self-employed. If you've always been a blockchain enthusiast and would like to make that final leap to become a certified expert, then you can learn everything you need in The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle. And it's currently available for just $19.99.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Master Data Analytics With Excel Using This $35 Bundle

Digital scrapers and other bots are constantly scouring the web for information. This is something that almost everyone who uses the internet knows. But if you've got only a passing familiarity with buzz terms like "big data," you might think those bots are doing all the heavy lifting. If that...
RETAIL
ZDNet

Get over 90% off lifetime access to cutting edge cybersecurity training

Cybersecurity has become a more pressing concern across both public and private IT systems. Ransomware, coordinated attacks, and data breaches all create new concerns IT professionals of all stripes will be asked to address. Staying current can be a complex task, however. Infosec4TC is built to address the need for...
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy