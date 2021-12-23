Tech 101 Lets Learners Train in Valuable Digital Career Skills, All for Free

The Great Resignation is very real — and it doesn't seem to show any signs of abating any time soon. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, 4.4 million people left their jobs in September . That's six months straight of more people quitting than at any point this century. Meanwhile, half of all American workers say they're looking for new jobs, while 94 percent of retailers say they're having a tough time filling vacant positions.

Volatility reigns in the current job market, and workers have more leverage now to take control of their professional life and craft the future they want than at any time in recent history.

Of course, you can't get far without the right skills, including practical introductory digital training that literally every worker today needs to know. Enter Tech 101 , an innovative online learning program that already helped more than 10,000 Canadians learn some of those basic tech skills for free .

Created by the Fort Erie International Academy in conjunction with global telecom giant, Huawei, the program features training in 10 key digital areas to help any job-seeker build confidence and land the job they want. "I think it's an exciting program for the whole community," said Fort Erie Counsellor George McDermott. "As everybody knows, you need to have digital skills be involved with the job market today. I love how Tech 101 makes learning about tech easy and accessible to everyone, especially to people who need it the most.”

Each course features a collection of interactive lessons, quizzes, and high-quality learning modules, all consolidated into a one-hour educational video.

If you want to build up your productivity skills, there's a collection of Microsoft Office training available, including deep dives into Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and both beginner and advanced Excel training. If your business communication abilities need a brush-up, there's a set of courses that explore how to get the most out of Gmail, Zoom, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Teams.

Finally, there's even training in some invaluable life skills as well, featuring courses to help learners manage their online banking accounts as well as their cybersecurity. Courses are led by certified experts in their fields and each comes with a digital certificate users can share once they've completed the training.

Of course, if learners run into any problems, they can reach out through the Tech 101 Facebook community where they can post questions and turn to instructors and other community members for help. There's even a mentorship feature that will match each student with a one-on-one mentor to help with course content or to offer up career guidance.

You can boost your digital literacy and take an assertive step toward the career you want with the free training from Tech 101. You can check out all the course information, set up an account, and try a Tech 101 course for free now .