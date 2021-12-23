ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Pink Hair Makeover In Gorgeous Pic — Before & After Photos

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

J.Lo is sporting some fun and colorful new hair in a recent Instagram, showing that she looks fabulous no matter what the style.

Tickled pink! Jennifer Lopez, 52, showed off a brand new, cotton candy-colored ‘do on Thursday, looking fierce as ever with the pink look. Posted to Instagram by her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, Jennifer posed with her signature smokey/glowing makeup and a medium-length, tousled chop that looked all at once glamourous, fun, and fresh. She also sported a white long-sleeve shirt and gold chain link necklace, simply but perfectly accenting the edgy style. “Pink’s always a good idea,” Mary wrote in the caption, also tagging J.Lo’s ride-or-die hair stylist, Chris Appleton for helping create the look.

J.Lo’s candy-colored locks are definitely a bold new move for the “Marry Me” singer, as fans are familiar with her signature honey-highlighted brunette style. She most recently rocked her usual color at the premiere of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, pulling her light brown mane back into a half-up, half-down style (courtesy of Chris, of course) and wearing gorgeous metallic makeup and drop earrings. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was sporting some chic red carpet glam she’s known for, but she was also there to support her beau, Ben Affleck, 48, who stars as the film’s main protagonist, Charlie Moehringer. George Clooney, 59, directed the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddwwF_0dUqugPI00
Jennifer Lopez attends the L.A. premiere of ‘The Tender Bar,’ Dec. 12, 2021 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

This isn’t the first time the Hustlers actress has played around with different hairstyles. Last year, she sported some extra long hair extensions in an ultra sexy Instagram post. “Back to basics” she captioned the post, showing off the fresh look of wavy extensions that grazed her waist. Like the aforementioned pink ‘do, it was unclear in that post if J.Lo was rocking the extensions for a project or shoot, or if she’s just playing around for fun. The mother-of-two has a more cropped, curly/wavy natural head of hair, as she was seen photographed in Feb. 2020 while going to the gym, but she still never passes up an opportunity to try out new and original styles.

Comments / 42

Lady Alvarez
3d ago

nothing is more deplorable. And act like we're still in 20,I in an old women 👈🙀🔛🤧🤮 just like Madonna too📢‼‼👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿☝️👎🏿👎🏿

Reply(6)
20
Ashley Jason
2d ago

That looks terrible!! She looks like a Kardashian. Go back to natural quick!!

Reply
15
Ruth P.
1d ago

She thinks she’s in her teens! Lol! I think she’s been going through a midlife crisis!

Reply
8
