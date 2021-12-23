ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — It’s late. You’ve been at a holiday party, and you didn’t plan ahead and designate a driver, and now you’ve had too much to drink and shouldn’t be driving. Well, it could be AAA to the rescue. AAA is once...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

AAA To Offer Tow To Go In 11 US States

BURNSVILLE, MN – ‘Tow to Go’ will once again be offered in select states during the final week of the holiday season. According to a release from AAA, this will service as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. This service will be provided from 6 p.m. Friday, December 24 – 6 a.m. Monday, January 3 and will be free and available to AAA members and non-members.
TRAFFIC
WMAZ

AAA offers free tows, rides with 'Tow to Go' service

TAMPA, Fla. — Flying back home for the holidays can be one of the most hectic parts of the year. But once you get to your hometown, it can be smooth sailing, or driving, from there on out. That is, as long as drinks aren't involved on the road.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA offering Tow to Go program during holiday season

ATLANTA — AAA is once again offering Tow to Go in Georgia during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. The service is provided from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. Jan. 3. When...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV-TV

AAA Tow to Go available for holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials urge drivers to plan ahead if they’re indulging in drinks with their Christmas meal. But AAA says as a last resort, Tow to Go is here to help. “We dispatch a tow truck out to take the driver and their vehicle to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Traffic Accident#Vehicles#Aaa
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA COVID: Christmas Day Was Bad As Numbers Soar

At Least 23 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals On Christmas, According To HHS. Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Approaching 15 Percent. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christmas Day was not a good day for COVID mitigation in Florida. At least 733 adults and […] The article FLORIDA COVID: Christmas Day Was Bad As Numbers Soar appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida reports first cases of omicron variant: Know the symptoms

TAMPA, Fla. - The omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Florida. One case was detected at a hospital in Tampa and officials are working to confirm another in St. Lucie County. Although many reported cases are mild, officials are still wanting to make sure people are vaccinated. The state...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
WETM

New truckstop—with Burger King—coming to Northern Tier

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A new travel plaza and truckstop—complete with a Burger King—is coming to the Northern Tier next year. Onvo, a regional chain of travel plazas and convenience stores, will be opening a new location at 1904 South Main Street, Mansfield in 2022, according to the Wellsboro Gazette.
MANSFIELD, PA
kiwaradio.com

Adventureland, Iowa’s Largest Amusement Park, Sold To A Global Chain

Des Moines, Iowa — Adventureland — the family-owned amusement park in Altoona, Iowa has been sold to the subsidiary of an international company. Adventureland opened in 1974 and has 100 rides today. According to a news release from the City of Altoona, the new owners plan to add 10 new rides in the next two years. Palace Entertainment is based in Pennsylvania and operates two dozen entertainment venues in the United States, including Noah’s Ark Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells. It’s part of a global chain based in Spain.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow Will Cause Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm crosses the state. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. Snow Squall Warnings will be possible in the mountains, especially during the afternoon hours. A snow squall warning means there is an imminent threat to travel across the warned area. It’s a similar concept to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. CBS4 viewer Audra Streetman shared...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy