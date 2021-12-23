San Diego’s Quidel Corp. to buy Ortho Clinical in $6bn buyout deal, shares tumble 18%

Strategic, transformational acquisition advances Quidel’s global leadership in diagnostics. Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Quidel will acquire Ortho, one of the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics companies, for $24.68 per share of common stock using a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company, representing a 25% premium over Ortho’s closing price on December 22, 2021 and an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of fiscal year 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO