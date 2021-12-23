ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s Quidel Corp. to buy Ortho Clinical in $6bn buyout deal, shares tumble 18%

By SOURAV D
 3 days ago
On Thursday, Quidel Corp., the San Diego, California-headquartered major American multinational manufacturer of healthcare products, said in a statement that the pandemic screening kit maker’s management board had agreed to purchase Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings in a $6 billion cash-and-stock deal, as the Californian manufacturer of healthcare products were reportedly looking...

