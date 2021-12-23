ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Holiday Bash

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1,020,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that did 948,000. They drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.31. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics has a full breakdown of the numbers:
WWE
PWMania

Low Ticket Sales For WWE’s Live Event At Madison Square Garden

WrestleTix reported that the December 26th 2021 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden had around 5,376 tickets distributed just prior to the event. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE’s December house shows at MSG typically draw around 14,000 and are the company’s best selling non-televised events of the year in the United States.
WWE
PWMania

The Favorites To Win At The WWE Day 1 PPV Event Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Day 1 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Tnt#Showbuzz Daily#Wwe Nxt
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar. – A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Reveals Which Match Got Him Hooked On Wrestling

In an interview with Josh Martinez, Seth Rollins talked about which match got him hooked on wrestling as a kid:. “I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. That’s probably the one for me that got me like stuck, stuck. I was a fan a little bit before that, but that was the one. I have the image of the video cassette tape burned into my brain of WrestleMania 6. So, that would be the one where I was like, ‘yeah, this is it for me.’”
WWE
PWMania

Sammy Guevara Comments On Losing AEW TNT Title

AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment about losing the TNT Title on Saturday’s Rampage: Holiday Bash episode. He lost to Cody Rhodes, who became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, in the main event. Guevara tweeted the following:. “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat...
WWE
PWMania

How Shawn Michaels Feels About Adam Cole and Others Leaving WWE

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels talked about wrestlers leaving WWE such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly:. “We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work. I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them. One of the things I always try to instill on all of them is ‘Your happiness, your contempt, your peace, is the most important thing to me.’
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
PWMania

Wade Barrett Shares Who Has Caught His Attention In WWE NXT 2.0

Wade Barrett spoke with Corey Graves on the WWE After The Bell podcast. During it, the WWE NXT commentator shared who on the NXT 2.0 has caught his attention. He named Bron Breakker, who has been pushed as a top star. “I think you just need to go back a...
WWE
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns, Big E Among Top Names Pulled From WWE Holiday Tour

WWE started their Holiday Tour on Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida, but major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Roman Reigns will not take part in the advertised main event in Tampa as he was originally slated to team up with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Sir Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Now, McIntyre and Sheamus are now challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the show.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Update On Braun Strowman, EC3, Bryan Danielson and More Working For QPW

Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, and EC3 have been promoted for an upcoming Qatar Pro Wrestling show. Fightful Select reports that the wrestlers appearing at the show isn’t a slam dunk thing just yet. As of late week, they have not committed and no contracts have been signed for the two to appear at the QPW wrestling show.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/24)

Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is a taped episode, filmed last week from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. We will still have coverage of tonight’s show, and you can join us for a live recap...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On An AEW Star That He Didn’t Understand At First

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Orange Cassidy:. “The thing I really love about Orange Cassidy is how great of a wrestler he is when he really wants to try. It’s what really made me fall in love with Orange Cassidy. I didn’t understand it at first either and I’ll be the first to admit that.”
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Recalls Receiving Criticism From Pat Patterson After Championship Match

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. During it, the pro wrestling legend recalled Pat Patterson telling him that he had worked the “worst championship match” that Patterson had ever seen. It was at a live event against The Ultimate Warrior.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Says It ‘Baffles’ Him Why Some Wrestlers Are Leaving WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T talked about wrestlers making the decision to leave WWE:. “When I hear these guys say ‘I want to leave a company, and I can’t wait to go and have a match with x and y, I can’t wait to have a match with this guy. The match with this guy is going to be a five star match.’ When these guys start thinking about the matches more than taking care of their damn family and how much money they can make when they walk away from wrestling because it’s not going to last forever – it baffles the hell out of me. It becomes about a damn match. I loved every match I was in, every performance I gave. But none of it surpassed me taking care of my family.”
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Calls WWE Hall Of Famer “One Of The Greatest Of All Time”

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. During it, the pro wrestling legend discussed his rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham that saw the two men compete in two hour-long bouts in 1987. Flair called him one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots:
WWE
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fight Club 201 – 12/25/21. ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans, ICW Zero-G...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy