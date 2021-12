U of I To Start Spring Semester With Remote Learning At Two Campuses. (Champaign, IL) — Two University of Illinois campuses will start the spring semester with remote learning. The UIC campus will shift to virtual learning for two weeks and the Urbana-Champaign campus will move to remote learning for one week before going back to classroom learning. The changes come as Illinois and the country are seeing a COVID-19 surge. Northwestern also announced it will briefly switch to remote learning after returning from winter break.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO