ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

‘The reality of technology’: Consequences of misusing an AirTag

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pobkh_0dUqsbCv00

(KCAU) — The AirTag can be a handy tool in keeping track of keys, pets, luggage, and more, but there are cases in which AirTags can be used in ways they weren’t intended for.

According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, there have been reports of using AirTags for unwanted tracking.

The release indicated that there have been reports of using AirTags for stalking, causing a need for tracking safety apps on mobile phones.

The release also indicated that Apple released an app for non-Apple users called ‘Tracker Detect,’ so devices that are nearby can be found. The description of the app on Google Play indicated the app can be used to find a device that someone may be tracking you with.

‘Why aren’t you married yet?’: 1 in 3 people dreading awkward holiday conversations with family

Officials in Iowa and South Dakota said using the AirTag with ill-intent can lead to profound consequences.

“The most obvious most potential criminal offense could be stalking which is a class 1 misdemeanor,” said South Dakota State Attorney Jerry Miller, “looking at 22-19A-1 , it’s defined as willfully maliciously and repeatedly follow or harassing another person.”

Community Policing Sergeant for the Sioux City Police Jeremy McClure said laws aren’t up to date enough to specify tracking devices, but they could still lead up to harassment charges.

“It’s definitely an event that would cause alarm and could lead to a stalking charge depending on who’s doing it and the history of the situation,” McClure said.

Pet hospitals predict huge spike in chocolate-related ER visits Christmas Eve

Miller and McClure said the most likely situation in which someone would find a tracking device being planted on them would be a result of domestic violence or an abusive relationship. They also said there have been cases where a significant other downloaded a tracking app onto their partner’s phone to track them.

“We’ve had cases where people have hidden cameras in a vehicle and in people’s houses,” said Miller, “So I think if you see something at all suspicious then you should investigate it.”

McClure indicated if you find an AirTag that you believe is being used to track you then you should contact the local authorities immediately. He also said to be aware of surroundings and personal items such as purses and vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
South Dakota State
mobileworldlive.com

Apple allows Android users to track AirTags

Apple launched an app to allow US users of Android devices to detect nearby AirTags, a move meant to limit the tracking devices being used in secret. The Tracker Detect app scans for AirTags and other devices using Apple’s Find My network including iPhones with a view to reducing the chances of tags being hidden to track people or things.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple releases AirTag 'Tracker Detect' app for Android

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — "Tracker Detect" app aimed to help Android users find nearbyAirTags and other Find My trackers is now available in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
mixonline.com

Technology

When C SEED revealed the very first video of its monolithic M1 silently emerging from the floor and unfolding into a stunning 165-inch 4K MicroLED TV display, the bar of luxury viewing had unquestionably been raised. In the same way, L-Acoustics Island Prestige, a sumptuous immersive sound lounge delivering ultra-high resolution spatial audio provides a listening experience like no other. Today, the bar rises again with the announcement that L-Acoustics Creations and C SEED have partnered on Maunakea, an integrated pairing of M1 TV and Island Prestige for unparalleled content enjoyment in luxury residential and superyacht environments.
ELECTRONICS
VTDigger

Consequences of a laissez-faire attitude

After a year and a half of national praise for Vermont’s handling of the Covid pandemic, now the state is gaining recognition for something else: being one of several states leading, percentage-wise, in rising Covid cases. Why the drastic change?. A failure to implement and sustain a contract tracing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Miller
Person
Jeremy Mcclure
VentureBeat

Multimodal models are fast becoming a reality — consequences be damned

Roughly a year ago, VentureBeat wrote about progress in the AI and machine learning field toward developing multimodal models, or models that can understand the meaning of text, videos, audio, and images together in context. Back then, the work was in its infancy and faced formidable challenges, not least of which concerned biases amplified in training datasets. But breakthroughs have been made.
COMPUTERS
wisc.edu

Apple AirTags and Your Safety

You’ve probably heard about Apple AirTag — maybe you even own one. The $30 wireless device can help you keep track of things or locate lost items. The concept is fairly simple: you attach an AirTag to a key chain, backpack, or other personal property. The AirTag then broadcasts a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices. These devices then share the location of the AirTag, allowing you to track where your property is located. The technology seems harmless — and even useful — on the surface. But in recent months, police departments across the country have started receiving reports of possible unwanted tracking or even stalking using the devices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Stalking#Weather#Smart Phone#Ios#Community Policing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Gear Patrol

How to Find AirTags with an Android Phone

Apple's AirTags are, unsurprisingly, designed for use with its iPhones, especially the newer ones that include Apple's U1 chip. But it is possible to find AirTags with an Android phone as well. But the experience is, also unsurprisingly, not quite the same. Tracker Detect is a rare Apple-published app that...
CELL PHONES
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

409
Followers
340
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy