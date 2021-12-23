ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Paul Heyman To Speak On WWE SmackDown

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced that Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week. “Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and...

Possible WWE Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman In 2022

The December 24th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown opened with a Paul Heyman interview. Heyman, who was fired as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns on December 17th, teased the idea that his career was over. The belief is that Heyman will continue to be involved in the Reigns vs....
WWE
LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar. – A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
firstsportz.com

What’s next for Paul Heyman? – Gets sentimental after getting fired

It was on the December 17th edition of WWE SmackDown when Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman as his special counsel. This happened immediately after Heyman answered Roman’s question of why was Paul protecting Brock from Roman Reigns. Paul boldly answered that he wasn’t protecting Brock Lesnar from Roman Reigns,...
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
