Public Safety

Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s Death

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, according to numerous news outlets. Fox News reports that Potter could face a maximum sentence of 15...

Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
Minnesota State
yourcentralvalley.com

Sheriff: Man tortures, kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve after getting an emergency call. They found the woman unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. Investigators found evidence that the victim had been tortured prior to her death. Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. Nava is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The woman’s name has not been made public.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-Year-Old Assault Suspect Killed Thursday By LAPD In North Hollywood, Had Extensive Criminal History

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood Burlington store — in an attack that also left a 14-year-old innocent bystander dead — had an extensive criminal history that included an arrest and guilty plea just a little over a year ago for domestic battery and fleeing from police. Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) On Friday, coroner’s officials identified the suspect, along with the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Shropshire Star

Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots four fellow officers

The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station. A policeman has killed four fellow officers and wounded three others in a shooting incident in Sri Lanka, a police spokesman said. The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

One Of Denver Drug Kingpin’s ‘Lieutenants’ Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) — A man in the U.S. illegally who assisted in a Denver-based drug ring was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison last week. Omar Rivas-Saenz, 31, was arrested by local police and federal authorities in 2019 – twice. Those authorities called Rivas-Saenz a “lieutenant” of the drug ring’s founder, Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo. Vallejo-Gallo was referred to as the alleged “kingpin” of the operation when federal authorities announced an indictment against Vallejo-Gallo and 29 other people, including Rivas-Saenz, in February 2020. Federal authorities accused the group of delivering large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Mexico into Colorado through California. The...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set home with 2 children in it on fire in Allegheny Co.

VERONA — A man was arrested for allegedly trying to set a home with two children in it on fire after his girlfriend tried to kick him out. On December 26, 2021, at 12:52 a.m., Penn Hills police officers were sent to 153 Suncrest Drive for reports of a man who had poured gasoline in the basement and was attempting to light the home on fire.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Clinton Man Shot, Killed On Christmas Eve In Front Of His Family

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect who shot and killed a Clinton man in front of his family in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve, Prince George’s County Police said. Danny Kelly Jr., 30, his girlfriend and three children were traveling north in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills at about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to his and someone inside opened fire, police said. The family was heading to a holiday dinner at the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
FingerLakes1.com

Hornell man charged in connection with domestic incident complaint in Hornellsville

A Hornell man faces charges following a domestic incident investigation in Hornellsville. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 25, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony J. Leach, age 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, New York, following an investigation of a reported domestic incident in Hornellsville, New York. It is alleged that Mr. Leach intentionally hindered an investigation of a potential felony and obstructed deputies during the investigation of a reported domestic incident. Mr. Leach was charged with Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.
HORNELL, NY
CBS Chicago

Police Return Fire After Being Shot At In University Village, Wounding 1

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who shot at police in University Village was wounded by officers after they returned gunfire Friday night, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at about 10:45 p.m. when they saw two men brandishing guns. As the officers approached the men, one of the offenders began shooting at them, according to a statement from Chicago Police. The officers returned fire, striking the offender. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

