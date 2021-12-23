Police investigate shots fired on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Metro 911, Charleston police are investigating several shots heard on the 2300 block of 7th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

Police are on the lookout for a dark-colored vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.