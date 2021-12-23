ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Police investigate shots fired on Charleston’s West Side

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Metro 911, Charleston police are investigating several shots heard on the 2300 block of 7th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

Police are on the lookout for a dark-colored vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

