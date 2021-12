Accident Occurs on State Route 49 Resulting in a Fatality. A fatal car accident occurred on December 11 on Golden Chain Highway in the vicinity of Turkey Trot Place in Grass Valley at about 2:07 in the afternoon. Two vehicles were involved, one a Honda Civic and the other a motorcycle. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a call was sent for two tow trucks to haul the vehicles from the accident site, and one vehicle is being kept as evidence. The CHP log indicates that a woman was injured in the crash, but it is uncertain whether this was the decedent.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO