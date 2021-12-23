ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Islands Turn Cruise Ship Away Due to Onboard COVID-19 Cases

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate on Wednesday, Royal Caribbean confirmed that 55 fully vaccinated passengers and crew members sailing aboard Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19, causing the ship to be turned away from two of its scheduled Caribbean ports of call. The infections surfaced just a few days after the ship’s December...

