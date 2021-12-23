ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to the return of Joe Johnson to the Boston Celtics after nearly 20 years

The Boston Celtics were reunited with their No. 10 pick of the 2001 NBA draft — Joe Johnson — after nearly 20 years apart on Wednesday, with Johnson logging his first minutes for any team in the league since the 2017-18 season with a 2-point outing in a 111 – 101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers that same evening.

It might not seem like much, but fans were excited for the perceived righting of the wrong committed by unpopular former team president and head coach Rick Pitino all those years ago when Pitino dealt away the future star for a comparative pittance in return.

They were even more ecstatic when ISO Joe sunk his sole basket attempt late in the win, and many fans and analysts took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the signing and Little Rock native’s return to action.

Quite a few focused on the temporal aspect of his return

and

and

and

Others what he did on the court

And still others were simply soaking it all in

His teammates had a few things to say

and

Even some (especially relevant) alumni got in on the action:

As did Johnson himself

Sometimes, without even saying a word:

And there are already voices for keeping him around long-term

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

