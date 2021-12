When people ask what El Paso is like, most people can agree on a few things- the food is amazing, the people are friendly, and El Paso knows how to party. With the city growing so much, there are more and more bars and clubs popping up in new neighborhoods. But years ago, there were only a few nightlife spots open in El Paso. So if you want to go where you know you'd see all your friends and have a good time, you knew exactly where you were headed. Now, people tend to stay more on their side of town and it's a struggle to get everyone to decide on the same neighborhood, let alone the same bar.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO