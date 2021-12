Due to recent quality and labeling issues, CBD products and their supply chains are under increased scrutiny and litigious duress. Products presented to consumers as CBD and not correctly labelled have had serious adverse events associated with their use, due to the presence of material amounts of THC. With this recent development, in addition to serious adverse events, the lack of supply chain control hurts the entire category, even though many “best in class” CBD supply chains take quality control very seriously.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO