Ex-Minnesota Police Officer GUILTY Of Manslaughter

By Bromo
 3 days ago
More and more police shootings are viewed on body cameras, giving so many people the immediate evidence they need to make up their own minds that they are guilty. This horrible incident happened in a matter of seconds back on April 11, of this year. Brooklyn Center, Minnesota was the site...

