Everest Christmas feast

By Matt Mackinder
clarkstonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverest high school students enjoyed a Christmas feast prior to...

clarkstonnews.com

Mary Williams
clarkstonnews.com

Everest families get in festive mood at holiday event

It had been two years since Everest families and friends gathered between the produce section and the meat counter at Neiman’s Family Market for the annual Taste of Christmas. The event, which was held last Wednesday, brings together the community to enjoy an evening of food sampling and wine, beer, and liquor tasting with several of Neiman’s vendors available for guests. Photos provided by Mary Williams.
clarkstonnews.com

Seniors, Santa Claus & Smiles

The Christmas spirit was definitely booming last Wednesday afternoon at the Independence Township Senior Center, located at Clintonwood Park. Dozens of senior citizens were treated to a hot meal prepared by township employees and several other individuals who gave their time to take part in the event. Santa Claus made...
#High School
clarkstonnews.com

Spreading Christmas cheer

After their half day of school on December 17, Girl Scout Troop 75949 of Clarkston made over 50 Christmas and holiday cards for the residents at Addington Place of Clarkston, an assisted living facility. Pictured top, left to right, are Raquel Pena-Aguilera, Scarlet Anderson, Charley Bousho, and Kierston Furness, and bottom, left to right, are Paige Baumgras, Eva Bousho, and Maddie Schmidt. Bandit the dog is also poking her nose into the picture at the bottom right. Photo provided by Stacey Bousho.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

‘Twas the night before Christmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and, in the Everest high school gym, many creatures were stirring with restless anticipation of a special surprise. Parents had helped to watch over the students, while teachers were busy with preparations. It was a Christmas surprise for elementary students!
clarkstonnews.com

It’s Christmas week and I look for hope

It’s here. Christmas week and despite all that happened a few weeks ago, I will look for hope. It’s the season of hope that propels me to tap, tap, tippity-tap, tap on my keyboard. For so long it didn’t feel like the Christmas season and then it snowed on Saturday — about three inches of the cold, white stuff and my attitude started to change. My frozen emotions began to thaw.
clarkstonnews.com

A message from the county

As we all prepare for the holidays, it’s a fitting time to reflect on what is important year-round, but especially at this time of year. It’s a time to hold tight to family and friends and be thankful that gatherings this year will be a little less perilous for many in 2021 than the isolated celebrations of 2020.
