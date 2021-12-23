Everest Christmas feast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ah, some Christmas time traditions never grow old like festive holiday lights, a sea of presents underneath the tree, and, who could forget, kissing under a sprig of mistletoe. But how the heck did that plant get chosen for the smooching custom? Well, believe it or not, the tradition of hanging mistletoe, which grows on a wide range of trees including oak and willow, goes back to the ancient Druids, according to whychristmas.com. It was supposed to have mystical powers and ward off evil spirits. Mistletoe is also said to be a sexual symbol, because of the consistency and color...

