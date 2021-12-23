Everest Christmas feast

After their half day of school on December 17, Girl Scout Troop 75949 of Clarkston made over 50 Christmas and holiday cards for the residents at Addington Place of Clarkston, an assisted living facility. Pictured top, left to right, are Raquel Pena-Aguilera, Scarlet Anderson, Charley Bousho, and Kierston Furness, and bottom, left to right, are Paige Baumgras, Eva Bousho, and Maddie Schmidt. Bandit the dog is also poking her nose into the picture at the bottom right. Photo provided by Stacey Bousho.
