ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The sway of the Matterhorn: Huge mountain in the Alps moves gently back and forth about once every two seconds due to seismic energy in the Earth, study reveals

By Ian Randall For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The seemingly unyielding edifice that is the Matterhorn — one of the highest summits in the Alps — actually moves back and forth about once every two seconds.

This is the conclusion of researchers led from the Technical University of Munich who measured the ordinarily imperceptible vibrations of the iconic mountain.

The movements, the team explains, are stimulated by seismic energy in the Earth that has its origins in the world's oceans, earthquakes and human activity.

The Matterhorn sits on the border between Switzerland and Italy and summits at 14,692 feet (4,478 m) above sea level, overlooking the town of Zermatt.

Scroll down for videos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKqNv_0dUqg6PZ00
 The seemingly unyielding edifice that is the Matterhorn (pictured) — one of the highest summits in the Alps — actually moves back and forth about once every two seconds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C30xa_0dUqg6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtXOi_0dUqg6PZ00
This is the conclusion of researchers led from the Technical University of Munich who measured the ordinarily imperceptible vibrations of the iconic mountain. Pictured: a seismometer is installed at the summit of the Matterhorn

WHAT IS THE MATTERHORN?

The Matterhorn is a mountain in the Alps which sits on the border between Switzerland and Italy.

It stands at an impressive 14,700 feet (4,478 m).

The Matterhorn was first referred to in writing as 'Mont Cervin' in 1581, and later also as 'Monte Silvio' and 'Monte Servino'.

The German name 'Matterhorn' first appears in the year 1682.

Between 1865 and the end of the summer season 2011, an estimated 500 climbers died on the Matterhorn.

Every year, between 300 and 400 people attempt to climb the peak with a guide; of them, about 20 fail to reach the summit.

Roughly 3,500 people tackle the Matterhorn without a guide each year; some 65 per cent turn back en route, usually because of lack of fitness or an insufficient head for heights.

From tuning forks to bridges, all objects vibrate when excited at their so-called natural frequency, which depends on their geometry and material properties.

'We wanted to know whether such resonant vibrations can also be detected on a large mountain like the Matterhorn,' said paper author and earth scientist Samuel Weber, who conducted the study while based at the Technical University of Munich.

To find out, Dr Weber and colleagues installed several seismometers on the Matterhorn, the highest of which was located just below the summit, at an altitude of 14,665 feet (4,470 meters) above sea level.

Another was positioned in the Solvay bivouac — an emergency shelter on Hörnligrat, the Matterhorn's north-eastern ridge, that dates back to 1917 — while a measuring station at the foot of the mountain served as a reference.

Each of the sensors in the measurement network was set up to automatically transmit its recordings of any movements back to the Swiss Seismological Service.

By analysing the seismometer readings, the researchers were able to derive the frequency and resonance of the mountain's resonance.

They found that the Matterhorn oscillates both in a north–south direction at a frequency of 0.42 Hertz and in an east–west direction at a similar frequency.

By speeding up the measured vibrations 80 times, the team were able to make the Matterhorn's ambient vibrations audible to the human ear — as presented in the video below. (Headphones are recommended for the very low frequency sounds.)

On average, the Matterhorn's movements were small, in the range of nanometres to micrometres, but at the summit, they were found to be up to 14 times stronger than those recorded at the the foot of the mountain.

The reason for this, the team explained, is that the summit is capable of more free motion while the foot of the mountain is fixed, rather akin to how the top of a tree sways more in the wind.

The team also found that the amplification of the ground motion further up the Matterhorn carried over to earthquakes, too — a fact, they added, which may have important implications for slope stability in the case of a strong seismic even.

'Areas of the mountain experiencing amplified ground motion are likely to be more prone to landslides, rockfall and rock damage when shaken by a strong earthquake,' said paper author and geologist Jeff Moore of the University of Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBuHv_0dUqg6PZ00
 One seismometer is positioned in the Solvay bivouac (pictured) — an emergency shelter on Hörnligrat, the Matterhorn's north-eastern ridge, that dates back to 1917
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FR9G2_0dUqg6PZ00
The movements, the team explains, are stimulated by seismic energy in the Earth that has its origins in the world's oceans, earthquakes and human activity. Pictured: a seismometer is installed at the summit of the Matterhorn

Vibrations such as the team detected are not unique to the Matterhorn, with many peaks expected to move in a similar fashion, the team said.

In fact, as part of the study, researchers with the Swiss Seismological Service carried out a complementary survey of the central-Swiss peak of Grosse Mythen, a mountain that is shaped similarly to the Matterhorn but is significantly smaller.

Analysis reveals that the Grosse Mythen oscillates at a frequency some four times higher than the Matterhorn, because smaller objects vibrate at higher frequencies than larger objects.

These examples represents one of the the first time that the team have examined the vibrations of such large objects, with previous studies having focussed on small entities, such as rock formations in the Arches National Park in Utah.

'It was exciting to see that our simulation approach also works for a large mountain like the Matterhorn and that the results were confirmed by measurement data,' commented Professor Moore.

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt4id_0dUqg6PZ00
The Matterhorn — which sits on the border between Switzerland and Italy — summits at 14,692 feet (4,478 m) above sea level, overlooking the town of Zermatt

EARTHQUAKES ARE CAUSED WHEN TWO TECTONIC PLATES SLIDE IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS

Catastrophic earthquakes are caused when two tectonic plates that are sliding in opposite directions stick and then slip suddenly.

Tectonic plates are composed of Earth's crust and the uppermost portion of the mantle.

Below is the asthenosphere: the warm, viscous conveyor belt of rock on which tectonic plates ride.

They do not all not move in the same direction and often clash. This builds up a huge amount of pressure between the two plates.

Eventually, this pressure causes one plate to jolt either under or over the other.

This releases a huge amount of energy, creating tremors and destruction to any property or infrastructure nearby.

Severe earthquakes normally occur over fault lines where tectonic plates meet, but minor tremors - which still register on the Richter sale - can happen in the middle of these plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhXVl_0dUqg6PZ00
The Earth has fifteen tectonic plates (pictured) that together have molded the shape of the landscape we see around us today

These are called intraplate earthquakes.

These remain widely misunderstood but are believed to occur along minor faults on the plate itself or when ancient faults or rifts far below the surface reactivate.

These areas are relatively weak compared to the surrounding plate, and can easily slip and cause an earthquake.

Earthquakes are detected by tracking the size, or magnitude, and intensity of the shock waves they produce, known as seismic waves.

The magnitude of an earthquake differs from its intensity.

The magnitude of an earthquake refers to the measurement of energy released where the earthquake originated.

Earthquakes originate below the surface of the earth in a region called the hypocenter.

During an earthquake, one part of a seismograph remains stationary and one part moves with the earth's surface.

The earthquake is then measured by the difference in the positions of the still and moving parts of the seismograph.

Comments / 4

Related
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
Telegraph

Remains of 10,000-year-old baby girl discovered in cave in mountains of Italy

Scientists have found the 10,000-year-old remains of a baby girl in a cave in Italy in a discovery which changes the understanding of how Mesolithic tribes treasured their children, especially female infants. The infant was wrapped in a blanket or covering decorated with around 70 beads and pendants made from...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
IFLScience

We Now Know The Time Of Year The Dino-Killing Asteroid Hit Earth

The gift that is possibly the most remarkable fossil discovery ever made keeps on giving, revealing the time of year at which the asteroid that made the Chicxulub Crater struck the Earth. The discovery could help us understand the forces that allowed a quarter of living species to survive, while the rest died.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Oceans#Matterhorn#German
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Daily Mail

The cosmic mystery of Seahenge: For 4,000 years it lay hidden beneath the Norfolk sands. Now, as it goes on show, a battle is raging over the true purpose of the awesome monument

From the outside — to the Bronze Age eye, at least — it must have had the awe-inspiring proportions of a cathedral. Set in a remote, windswept salt marsh next to the sea, 54 wooden posts 10ft high stood lashed into a circle, so tightly bound together it was almost impossible to see through the cracks.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course: Closest Pair of Supermassive Black Holes to Earth Ever Discovered

Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), astronomers have revealed the closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth ever observed. The two objects also have a much smaller separation than any other previously spotted pair of supermassive black holes and will eventually merge into one giant black hole.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy