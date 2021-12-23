ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CITY/COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT OFFERS HOLIDAY SAFETY GUIDELINES

By Alecia Ormsby
ccbiznews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo avoid COVID and flu, protect those ineligible for vaccine...

www.ccbiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Summit County: Emergency Alert Warns Of Increasing Case Rates

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID. (credit: CBS) A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why. That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021 As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.  
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Department Following New CDC Guidelines For More Rapid Quarantine/Isolation

(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment moved quickly Monday to echo new guidelines from the CDC that allow people to emerge more rapidly from quarantine or isolation after COVID exposure or a positive test. The updated guidance applies to health care workers and general population. It means a reduction in the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five after being exposed to COVID-19. (credit: CBS) RELATED: CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population The state released a statement saying, “CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment confirms omicron; Pueblo schools assess health guidelines

Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment confirms omicron; Pueblo schools assess health guidelines. What's next for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos resentencing. Colorado Springs businesses bounce back this holiday season. First responders making their on-duty Christmas merry and bright. Norad Tracks Santa. How NORAD's Santa tracker began. Palace Drive Standoff Update. CDPHE...
PUEBLO, CO
houstonherald.com

County hospital issues advisory on COVID-19

Texas County Memorial Hospital issued a special advisory Wednesday in advance of the holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to surface locally:. As we move into the holiday season it is important to remember that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community. Throughout Missouri, the positive rate last week was 11.9%, while in Texas County, it rose to 20.0%. We continue to see an elevated number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. As the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in our region, we must continue to exercise best practices in order to decrease the likelihood of spread.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
barbertonherald.com

Summit County Public Health offers free drive-thru COVID testing

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Summit County continues to rise, testing is an important tool for mitigating the spread. In order to protect the most-vulnerable residents Summit County Public Health in collaboration with The Ohio National Guard, Akron Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Summa Health will be offering drive-thru testing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Dec. 28; Operating Dec. 28 through 30 and then starting Jan. 2 the clinic will run seven days a week at the Summa Health Corporate Office, 1077 Gorge Blvd. Akron.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Aspen Daily News

Garfield County selects new public health director

Following a nationwide search, Garfield County opted to hire from within by selecting current Environmental Health Manager Josh Williams as its next public health director. In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, Williams also earned a degree in natural resources and environmental management from Ball State University in Indiana.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy