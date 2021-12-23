Santa Claus visits WXXV!

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For decades, NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey across the globe, especially here in North America. Since 1955, a happy accident began the tradition of NORAD’s Santa Tracker. “While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it,” NORAD says. Each year, according to NORAD, Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24, but only if the kids are nestled in their beds. Fear not, though, if the children are still...

