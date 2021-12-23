ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi families receive financial bump

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Mississippi, families in need are receiving a financial bump to help them get through the...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 10

Nick2
2d ago

The state should have either gave some to all or none to anyone. Just because some don't have kids doesn't mean they aren't struggling. Guess you gotta have some illegitimate children for the hand outs.

Reply
7
Rbonda Newell-Brown
2d ago

Pleased to see that needy families are getting the help they need. Senior citizens have been overlooked throughout this pandemic. Those trying to make it solely on a pension or Social Security retirement benefit have been hit hard. Mississippi elected officials failed to see that this segment of the population is suffering and could benefit from food stamps etc.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy