James Faust welcomes movie-goers back to the theater

ALAMEDA (KPIX) — The movie theater industry needed a hero in the pandemic and it appears it has found one in the latest Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Industry experts projected the movie will surpass $150 million in ticket sales, which would be a pandemic opening-weekend record. “It is my second time watching the same movie, two days in a row. It’s really good,” said 12-year-old Zavin Price. “I give it, like, a 10 out of 10,” said Bezhan Niazi. For some, it was their first time in a theater during the pandemic. “No concerns at all. It’s good to be back,” said moviegoer Travis Frisch. “We’ve been vaccinated, boosted, tested recently. We’re not as concerned because we have been doing everything we can to stay safe,” said Angela Davis. Some theater owners worry the Omicron variant would hurt box office returns. “We’re seeing some sellout crowds. It’s been consistent all day today,” said Kyle Conner, who owns Alameda Theatre and Cineplex. “Very encouraging to see some activity like we’re seeing right now.” The National Association of Theatre Owners reported this year movie theaters are at about 40 percent of the business they recorded in 2019.

