Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Heyman will break his silence on being attacked by Roman Reigns last week on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown. WWE issued the following:. “Paul Heyman to speak for the first time since being fired by Roman Reigns....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
firstsportz.com

What’s next for Paul Heyman? – Gets sentimental after getting fired

It was on the December 17th edition of WWE SmackDown when Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman as his special counsel. This happened immediately after Heyman answered Roman’s question of why was Paul protecting Brock from Roman Reigns. Paul boldly answered that he wasn’t protecting Brock Lesnar from Roman Reigns,...
WWE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlingrumors.net

Where Paul Heyman’s Firing May Be Leading On The Road To WrestleMania 38

We’re on the way. The year is almost over and in WWE terms, that means it is time to start the Road To WrestleMania 38. That includes more than a few big shows, starting with Day One on January 1, 2022. The show’s main event will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Brock Lesnar. Reigns will be missing his special counsel Paul Heyman, but we could be in for something bigger.
WWE
PWMania

Possible WWE Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman In 2022

The December 24th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown opened with a Paul Heyman interview. Heyman, who was fired as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns on December 17th, teased the idea that his career was over. The belief is that Heyman will continue to be involved in the Reigns vs....
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/24 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show Special: Keller’s rundown and analysis of new Heyman interview, Charlotte-Storm plus 5 and 15 Years Ago Smackdown podcasts (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show featuring three distinct segments. First is a rundown of tonight’s episode which included Keller’s rundown and analysis of Paul Heyman reacting to Roman Reigns giving him the Superman Punch in a sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton, the 12-man Gauntlet for an IC Title shot, Charlotte defending against Toni Storm, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight six-man tag, and a Heyman career retrospective with vintage WCW and ECW footage.
WWE
FanSided

WWE: Roman Reigns should not have fired Paul Heyman

The partnership between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his special counsel Paul Heyman is over. But the split should have never happened. Reigns’ heel turn has been the best thing in WWE over the past several years. With Heyman by his side, his character was elevated from simply a world champion to the must-see face of the company. Heyman does the talking, and Reigns dominates his opponents. This formula was the same Heyman had with Brock Lesnar – but better.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E Remembers Brodie Lee

Big E is remembering the late Brodie Lee. Lee appeared in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order, but tragically, he passed away last December due to complications with his lungs. You can read the statement by the WWE Champion here:. “One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Teases Her Return To WWE, + More News

In October, Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child. Due to her pregnancy, she has been off WWE television since February. Evans now appears to be teasing a return as she retweeted a video of a young fan getting her action figure for Christmas. The fan asked her mother when Lacey would be back.
WWE
