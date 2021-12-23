ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lots Of News On Xavier Woods, Cesaro, NXT 2.0, WWE Day 1, More

By Ryan Clark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE posted the following video, showing some Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:. WWE is teaming up with the Atlanta Hawks for some limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event. You can check out the...

Big E Remembers Brodie Lee

Big E is remembering the late Brodie Lee. Lee appeared in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order, but tragically, he passed away last December due to complications with his lungs. You can read the statement by the WWE Champion here:. “One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of...
Lacey Evans Teases Her Return To WWE, + More News

In October, Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child. Due to her pregnancy, she has been off WWE television since February. Evans now appears to be teasing a return as she retweeted a video of a young fan getting her action figure for Christmas. The fan asked her mother when Lacey would be back.
WWE Is Hopeful To Keep Day 1 Card As Originally Planned

WWE started their Holiday Tour on Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida, but major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, and Bianca Belair were pulled from those shows. WrestleVotes sent out...
Edge Comments On Working WWE House Show At MSG On Short Notice

Edge vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match was added to Sunday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden after Big E, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch were pulled from the event while the company deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Edge, who wasn’t originally slated to work the...
ROH News & Notes, MLW Releases Free Matches, EC3 Note, More

You can check out the lineup for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV below:. * ROH Women’s World Title Match: Rok-C (c) vs. Holidead. * 12 Man Christmas Surprise Tag Team Bout: Team Josh Woods vs. Team Brian Johnson. Team members will be chosen at random. Kevin Eck...
More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
Seth Rollins Seemingly Reveals He Has Tested Postive For COVID-19

WWE superstar and former two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins has seemingly confirmed he is suffering from COVID-19. Posting on his social media account, Rollins would say:. “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!”. Dave Meltzer would also state that it was a positive COVID-19 test that has kept Seth...
GCW Set To Make Their Debut In Atlanta, GA In March

GCW took to Twitter on Friday and announced that they will be making their official debut in Atlanta, GA in March. The event will be taking place at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th. Ticket information will be released in the coming days.
Backstage News – Which Top Talents Missed Sunday Night’s WWE Live Events?

As we reported last night here on eWn, several big names were pulled from the post-Christmas Day WWE Holiday Tour live events. The following names missed the live events in New York City and Tampa, FL:. Madison Square Garden in New York City: Big E., Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca...
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Releases Of WWE NXT Talents, & More

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels commented on the departures of Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly and other WWE NXT talent, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the recent NXT departures: “We still keep in contact, but yeah...
News On WWE’s Approach To This Week With The COVID-19 Positives

With the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases, WWE has taken an approach of “the show must go on” to the upcoming week, according to Pwinsider.com. Several wrestlers and staff have tested positive for the virus or have been in contact with someone who did test positive. The...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor. – Damian Priest will defend the United States title...
WWE Informs Wrestlers That COVID-19 Testing Is No Longer Required

WWE is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted house shows and Monday’s RAW. Several top WWE stars are on the sidelines right now due to them having been in contact with someone who has tested positive or tested positive themselves. According to Fightful Select, WWE is no...
Shawn Michaels Comments On The Initial Fan Reaction To WWE NXT 2.0, More

During a recent appearance on the “Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the initial fan reaction to WWE NXT 2.0, what kind of role he played during the transition, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
Bryan Danielson And Other Stars Have Yet To Sign For Qatar Show

Several months ago, it was reported that Bryan Danielson and other stars such as Adam Scherr, EC3, Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi were going to be featured at the “SuperSlam III” event for Qatar Pro Wrestling in March. In an update, Fightful...
