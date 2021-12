Last month, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel broke down how much he pays his crew when he shared details about the wages his gold miners take home. Fans of the hit Discovery Channel reality series know that gold mining can be a dangerous but lucrative business. Veteran mining legend Tony Beets is the highest-earning miner on the show and is worth $15 million. The young mining prodigy isn’t too far behind and is one of the show’s most successful miners. Schnabel himself is only 27 years old, and has led a crew in Alaska since he was a teenager. The young man is already worth $10 million early on in his career.

