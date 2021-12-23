ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing Favorites

By Mary Dell Jenkins
 4 days ago

Here we are in the holiday season. Baking, gift-buying and receiving, cards mailed, gathering, performing, listening. All these activities pick up starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving and continue (at least in my house) until January 6th, Three King’s Day. I have some favorite carols and songs I...

loc.gov

The (St. Louis) Story Behind “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Few holiday songs strike a melancholy note quite like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” the poignant Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane tune that summons hope in troubled times and the comfort of friends and family close by. It wasn’t always so. The original, unpublished version of...
MUSIC
nwahomepage.com

Ashtyn Barbaree & the Christmas Trees Play a Seasonal Favorite

Local musician Ashtyn Barbaree has blossomed from a Northwest Arkansas talent to a recording artist with multiple international tours. Watch as she’s joined by some friends making up the group “Ashtyn Barbaree and the Christmas Trees”. Plus, they treat our ears to the song “I Saw Three Ships.” The full version of the show is posted as a Web Extra below.
MUSIC
WNCT

Celebrities’ favorite holiday traditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Set out the menorah and turn up the Mariah Carey tunes. Regardless of which holidays you choose to celebrate, it’s likely that you have a number of traditions that are an important part of the season. After all, it’s the observance of these traditions, whether adhered to as a larger society […]
GREENVILLE, NC
State
Connecticut State
chapelboro.com

KIDSQ: Favorite Holiday Songs

For this Kids Question of the Week, 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell and Ali Evans try to answer: what is the best holiday song?
MUSIC
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
CELEBRATIONS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed. The Tony Award-nominated actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for playing the role of Truly...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

See Loretta Lynn’s ‘One of a Kind’ 1982 Christmas Card With Late Husband

Christmas is all about togetherness and love. As a result, the holiday can bring some absences into sharper focus than other days. Loretta Lynn lost her husband, Doo, back in 1996. Yesterday she shared their Christmas card from 1982. The card features the country icon and her husband in front of a backdrop of snow-dusted evergreens. They’re both wearing huge smiles and the love between them is evident.
CELEBRITIES

