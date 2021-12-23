ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Announces 2M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

McRae Industries (MCRAA) Declares $.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. McRae Industries (OTC: MCRAA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PayPal (PYPL) option implied volatility flat into 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 34; compared to its 52-week range of 24 to 59.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfor#Stockholders#X4 Pharmaceuticals#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Baudax Bio (BXRX) Announces 12.69M Share Offering at $0.33/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 42,289.3 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,686,790 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible after the closing date into an aggregate of 16,915,720 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Rosenfeld Edward R.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating on Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Following Positive IDMC Review of ENVASARC Trial

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed White reiterated a Buy rating and $12.00 price target on Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) following positive ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DraftKings (DKNG) option implied volatility bid

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) DKNG 30-day option implied volatility is at 70; compared to its 52-week range of 44 to 92.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F5 Networks (FFIV) PT Raised to $303 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) to $303.00 (from $266.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Strategy Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS ETF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT (“Agreement”), effective as of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) (the “Closing Date”), is by and between Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the “Distributor”) and Strategy Shares (the “Fund Company”).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy