Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV:PRSN)(OTCQB: PKSLF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,400,000 units ("Unit") at a price of CDN $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN $120,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant issued under this equity financing entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will include an acceleration clause to the effect that if at any time the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.15 or more for a period of ten (10) consecutive days, the Company will be entitled to notify all holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants and to issue a press release to such effect, following which the holders of Warrants shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the press release to exercise the Warrants. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with this financing are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The proceeds raised under this financing are expected to be used to support the Company's product development, online platforms and for general working capital purposes.

