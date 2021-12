They’re everywhere, from the sleeves of your raincoat to the soil near an airport. They’re in your kitchen, from popcorn bags in the microwave to frying pans on the stove. They show up in countless industrial applications. The chemicals known as PFAS have many uses, but they also present a sizable suite of health hazards. Now, as the Montpelier City Council advances plans to keep landfill leachate containing PFAS out of its wastewater treatment plant, residents and lawmakers can take steps to prevent PFAS from continuing to reach soils and groundwater moving forward.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO