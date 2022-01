The stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) increased by 19.65% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) increased by 19.65% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company setting a target launch date of February 21 for the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump. The February 21st target launch date — which is Presidents’ Day — appears on the Apple App Store.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO