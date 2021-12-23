Women’s basketball romps Rogers State for first home win

BOSTON (CBS) — The Harvard men’s basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. “The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and greater campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvard stated in its release announcing the cancelation. “Campus policies across the league require student-athletes to be fully vaccinated.” The game will not be rescheduled this season, and Kansas is currently looking for an opponent to fill the void. Harvard is currently 8-4 on the season, sitting in third place in the Ivy League.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO