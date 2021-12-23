ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Stills and Nash saw what David Byrne missed

San Diego weekly Reader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1991, Kearny High grad Marc Intravaia has been collaborating musically with Eve Selis, who won Best Americana or Country at the 2008 San Diego Music Awards. “The best thing about maintaining a musical collaboration with someone for so long,” says Intravaia, “is that you and your collaborator can work and...

www.sandiegoreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
San Diego weekly Reader

Bart Mendoza revisits the late ’60s with new EP

“Happy Together,” performed by the Turtles, came out on Valentine’s Day 1967, and hit number one on the Billboard charts on March 25. Though it’s often covered and enshrined in film, nobody seems to notice that it’s about unrequited love: the singer meeting the object of his desire only in his imagination. But the song’s stalker underpinnings didn’t keep Bart Mendoza, veteran of several local bands, from essaying the tune on his new EP 66/68, released via local Pacific Records and European label Snap!! Records.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: David Byrne

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. Host Kelly Corrigan invites notable guests to engage in long-form conversations about what makes them tick. We also meet the people that motivate and inspire these famous guests. David Byrne has spent his life making music- from...
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Vulture

David Byrne Is Burning Down Broadway With ‘Unplugged’ American Utopia Shows

Can somebody get Spike Lee on the phone and a bunch of spare Kenzo suits from storage? Maybe a lamp? Owing to the Omicron variant lingering in New York and ravaging the city’s Broadway community, national treasure David Byrne has announced that American Utopia is not canceling its upcoming performance dates but will rather adapt to a different creative format after several of his band and crew members contracted COVID over the holidays. “We’re gonna do a show. Well, we’re gonna come up with a show. This is our opportunity to make lemonade from COVID lemons,” he explained in an Instagram video. “You can call it ‘unplugged.’ You can call it ‘unchained’ if you like. It’ll be something unlike anything we’ve done before. It’s not quite the show, but it’s gonna be something special.” Byrne promises the new set list will be a mix of “beloved” Talking Heads hits, solo tracks, and previous American Utopia numbers, and an additional video revealed that “And She Was” will be among the updated songs. (Can we also suggest “Wild Wild Life,” just because?) This iteration of American Utopia will run until January 2, and if you’ve seen all four versions at that point, please contact this writer for a date.
MUSIC
UPI News

David Byrne reworks Broadway's 'American Utopia' instead of canceling for COVID

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter David Byrne has announced he is reworking his Broadway show, American Utopia, instead of outright canceling performances because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Numerous Broadway shows, including The Lion King, The Music Man and Moulin Rouge have temporarily closed or go on with understudies due to positive tests among their casts and crews.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

David Byrne Revises ‘American Utopia’ On Broadway Due To Band Member Covid: Teases “Unplugged & Unchained” Version With Sneak Peek Video

David Byrne will present a revised version of his American Utopia Broadway show beginning Tuesday, due to several breakthrough Covid cases among his onstage band. In an Instagram video today (watch it below), Byrne explained that with several band and crew members out, he and the remaining Utopia band will temporarily perform a new show at the St. James Theatre. The new show will include songs from his Talking Heads era, his solo albums as well as some of the American Utopia numbers. In the video, Byrne says that “rather than canceling our shows,” he will “honor our commitment” to ticket-holders. “We’re...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
Person
Kenny Loggins
Person
Joan Osborne
Person
Stephen Stills
Person
Suzy Bogguss
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Kim Carnes
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Travis Tritt
enstarz.com

"Making Lemonade out of Covid Lemons!" David Byrne Announces Special 'Unplugged and Unchained' Adaptation of Broadway Show in Light of the Pandemic!

As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, Broadway shows are feeling the heat. Within the past twenty-four hours, the hit musical Six extended it's dark period into the beginning of January, keeping it firmly on the ever-growing list of shows burnt by this new variant. This list also includes Tony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Willie Nelson Family Shine Brightly on Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”

Willie Nelson never ceases to amaze. His discography reads longer than most artists’ biography, and even as 2021 draws to a close, the Red-Headed Stranger is still putting out new music. This time, it’s a family affair, with the album The Willie Nelson Family on Legacy Recordings. The collection features old songs that helped build the Nelson family, from old religious standbys to Carter Family classics and even Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.” For his 72nd studio album, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie on piano, as well as four of his children: Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums, background vocals), Paula Nelson (background vocals), and Amy Nelson (background vocals). And it wouldn’t be a Willie record without Mickey Raphael (harmonica).
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

David Byrne’s American Utopia resuming with modified show during Omicron surge

After being postponed by COVID, David Byrne's American Utopia returned to Broadway this fall for its second run, but more recently they've again been forced to cancel shows as the Omicron variant surges and multiple company members have tested positive. Byrne has now announced that instead of remaining shut down until the whole company is out of isolation, they are going to resume the show in modified form, starting on Tuesday, December 28 at St. James Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Rick Elias#Kearny High#Kearny Mesa#Berkley Hart Selis Twang#Mike Post
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy