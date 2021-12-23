ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' keys to victory vs. 49ers in Week 16 matchup

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are going to have a tough task in trying to upset the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16.

Despite the Titans being home for this contest, they are underdogs, which comes as no surprise considering the different levels of play these two teams have shown recently.

The Titans have struggled mightily on offense the last four weeks, resulting in the team losing three of its last four. Meanwhile, the Niners have been red-hot on both sides of the ball, and particularly on offense, during their recent stretch of five wins in the last six games.

Making matters worse for Tennessee is the fact that they won’t have left guard Rodger Saffold or left tackle Taylor Lewan, nor will they have Lewan’s replacement, Kendall Lamm, who announced he has COVID-19.

The good news for the Titans is that they are reportedly getting wide receiver A.J. Brown back, but there’s no guarantee he’ll contribute much in his first contest back, especially with the current state of the offensive line.

If the Titans want to pull off a win on Thursday night, they have to check at least the majority of the following boxes in order to do so.

Get the ball out of Ryan Tannehill's hands quickly

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all well and good that Tannehill will have his two best weapons in the passing game on the same field in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, but he won’t be able to utilize them if the offensive line doesn’t hold up in pass protection.

Expecting the group upfront, which hasn’t played well when at full strength, to somehow play better without Saffold, Lewan, and Lewan’s replacement, Lamm, is expecting too much.

Adding to that, the Niners have the 10th-most sacks in the NFL, and sport one of the best pass-rushers in the league in Nick Bosa, who has 15 by himself.

In order to try and alleviate this issue, offensive coordinator Todd Downing has to draw up passing plays that get the ball out of Tannehill’s hands quickly and into the waiting arms of his receivers, who can hopefully create yards after the catch.

This isn’t the game to dial up passing plays down the field, unless of course the offensive line somehow excels in pass protection. We aren’t holding our breath for that.

Stop turning the ball over

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In their five losses this season, the Titans have averaged 3.6 turnovers per, and they are currently tied for the second-most giveaways in the NFL with 25. Last week, Tennessee coughed up the football four times.

The Titans are having issues offensively as it is without the turnovers, but those mistakes are only exacerbating their problems. Tennessee has to stop beating itself before it can beat its opponent, and hopefully that starts in Week 16 against a Niners defense that has been average at forcing turnovers.

Lean heavily on the run

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Another way the Titans can take pressure off Tannehill is to establish and lean heavily on the run. Tennessee has found success moving the ball on the ground in the absence of Derrick Henry and has posted a pair of 200-yard contests in the last three.

Getting the ground game going won’t just setup the play-action, it’ll slow down the 49ers’ pass-rush, which will no doubt be pinning its ears back knowing the injury issues Tennessee has upfront. Also, the Titans will be able to control clock and keep the 49ers’ red-hot offense off the field.

Granted, the Titans have still struggled offensively even when successfully running the football, but it remains a key part of their offense regardless and can help make things at least a bit easier for Tannehill.

Get pressure on Jimmy G

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Titans are going to have a very difficult time covering tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has time to throw the football.

Tennessee can help out their secondary with these difficult matchups by getting pressure on Garoppolo, and ideally that pressure will force San Francisco’s quarterback into mistakes.

The Titans’ defense has played very well of late, but if there’s one gripe we have it’s the fact that the unit hasn’t recorded any turnovers in two of its last three games, both of which were losses.

Keep up the elite run defense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is the definition of a strength-on-strength matchup, as the Niners own the sixth-best rushing attack and are facing a Titans defense that has the second-best run defense.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is brilliant when it comes to scheming for his rushing attack, and while the Niners have had a lot of success through the air of late, this is still no doubt a run-first team.

Tennessee needs to keep up their elite run defense in this one and force Garoppolo to win the game with his arm, which is not the 49ers’ recipe for success most weeks.

NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
