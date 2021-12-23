Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

On December 23, 2021 at 4:48 am, Fort Collins Police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the 900 block of Constitution Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 2003 Subaru Impreza off the west side of the roadway that had hit a tree. The Subaru had one adult male occupant. Sadly, he was fatally injured in the collision. Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police Services CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to take over the investigation.

CRASH investigators determined that the Subaru was traveling westbound on West Plum Street, lost control, and went off the west side of the roadway as it turned into Constitution Avenue. The Subaru continued off the road, collided with a light pole and hit a tree, where it came to rest. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment may have contributed to this crash.

“Losing a loved one so suddenly is devastating, and it can be especially hard at the holidays. Our hearts are heavy for the family and friends of this driver today,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen. “We implore our community members to drive safely and avoid such preventable tragedies on our roadways.”

The Larimer County Coroner will release the man's identity at a later time. Anyone who has information regarding this collision, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at (970) 416-2229.