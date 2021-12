For the second time this year, rumors came about that the Bears could fire Matt Nagy if they lost a specific game. Both times, Nagy and the Bears picked up the win. The first instance came on Thanksgiving when they defeated the Lions, and the second came on Sunday with their 25-24 win on the road against the Seahawks. A gutsy two-point conversion call after a late touchdown put the Bears in the lead, and Seattle was unable to get down the field to take their lead back. Though a 5-10 record still isn’t fantastic, it’s certainly better than 4-11.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO