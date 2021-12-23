ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death

By AMY FORLITI, SCOTT BAUER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about...

