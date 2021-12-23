Suit settled over trans teen's suicide at detention center
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The mother of a transgender teenager who died by suicide at a youth detention center in Maine has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the state for $225,000. The Bangor Daily News https://bangordailynews.com/2021/12/23/news/portland/mom-of-transgender-teen-who-died-at-long-creek-settles-lawsuit-with-state-for-225000xoa">reported the settlement Thursday in the death of Charles Knowles,...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0