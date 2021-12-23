Former F1 Champion Checks Off A Bucket List Item After Driving One Of The Rarest Ferraris Ever Made

The Lexus LFA is a true icon, and its value seems to be going only one way. This year, we saw a regular LFA sell for over $800,000 before a Nurburgring Edition breached the seven-figure mark, selling for an astonishing $1.6 million at auction. We've been patiently waiting for a new version of the car to come to life, and there is finally a concept that could do just that. Sadly, the LFA successor is going to be electric if it makes it to production, which could make the original even more valuable. That's why we're encouraging you to empty your kids' college fund, remortgage the house, and live on bread and water so that you can buy this absolutely magnificent LFA Nurburgring Edition finished in an elegant emerald shade.
