Former F1 Champion Checks Off A Bucket List Item After Driving One Of The Rarest Ferraris Ever Made

Most hard-core car guys are aware of the TV show My Classic Car. It is hosted by Dennis Gage, who is best known for his handlebar mustache. Dennis has a PhD in Chemistry and was a Product Development Scientist for Procter and Gamble at the time they were developing the Pringles Potato Chip. Dennis swears that the mustached character on the Pringles can was not modeled after him, but the Pringle potato chip is a well-known example of his work. Dennis loves cars and is not only knowledgeable about them but is very personable and easy to talk to. He began My Classic Car as a car video magazine in early 1996 on the Nashville Network (TNN). It developed into a popular car show, and he travels the world looking at cool cars and hangs out with car guys like Jay Leno. Most of his audience envy him and lust after his job. I know I have. Dennis is well known to be a Studie dude like me and has been a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club (SDC). He is pictured on the cover of the January 1998 edition of the SDC magazine Turning Wheels.

