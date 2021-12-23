ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXPLAINER: What was Potter charged with in Wright death?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-43e70645189bf61be64fc00534adf388">has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright">death of Daunte Wright, a Black man. Kim Potter https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-419af5a0db67e7324e074ab9dbae97fd">said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop the 20-year-old Wright from fleeing during an April...

PUBLIC SAFETY

