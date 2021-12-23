ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This Game of Post-It Notes Taught Me Everything About My Partner

By Words of Hummus
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A simple game with post-it notes that teaches you everything you...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life

This year, I came up with five New Year's resolutions based on my crypto journey and the goals I’m excited to achieve in the coming months. From making NFTs and supporting women in crypto to joining decentralized orgs and platforms, my hope is that these might serve as a lightbulb moment for your own thoughts and aspirations in the crypto space.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Simple Game#Unearth#Communication
CNET

WTF is Wordle? Everything to know about the new word game craze

You might have seen something a little strange on Twitter recently. Tweets with boxes: Yellow boxes, green boxes, gray boxes... Welcome to the world of Wordle. What the hell is Wordle? Good question. What is Wordle?. Wordle is a daily word game you can find online here. It's fun, simple...
TWITTER
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Zodiac Signs That Run On The Highest Energy And Can't Sit Still

Are you the kind of person people love to have at parties? Are you usually happier when out and about and go crazy if you stay home alone too long?. We each hold a special frequency of vibrations. Sometimes depending on our mood and state of being we run on higher or lower vibrations which impact the energy we put out into the world. However, regardless of circumstances some zodiac signs naturally run on higher energy than others because of their personalities and tendencies. Are you one of them?
LIFESTYLE
HackerNoon

Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT

71% of Millennials and 79% of Generation Z in the U.S. admit to feeling lonely. 60% of Tinder users say the same. waka is a mini-application for gamified dating inside of the Telegram messenger. We help people find friends based on their interests and preferences - meme swipes, horoscopes, personality tests, anonymous chat mechanics, etc. The product consists of a web application (where all the gamification takes place) and a messenger bot (for authorization and push notifications) We have 50,000 users and have a discord version in January.
INTERNET
Paste Magazine

How Succession's Game of Monopoly Revealed Everything About the Season Finale

By the end of Succession’s Season 3 finale “All the Bells Say,” the central siblings will have rebonded, suffered immense loss in the battle against their father, and underdog Tom Wambsgans will be on top. The tension never lets up, there isn’t a dull moment in the episode, and by the time the credits roll most viewers were looking at the screen in shock.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Woman encourages others to raise their standards after sharing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy

A woman has inspired others to find partners who exceed their standards and expectations after describing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy.Rose, 22, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, recently shared the ways that her future husband prioritises her in a video shared to the app in November, after another user asked women to share the moment they realised they were expecting too little.“What is something a man has done for you that made you realise you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” user @ayandastood recently asked.In response to the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HackerNoon

How to Program with React Native: Lessons & Best Practices

Vibemap has a travel and lifestyle app for iOS and Android that is built with React Native and Mapbox. I’m collecting resource for React Native best practices. Here are the top ten lessons and best practices that have helped our team in our journey with React. The top 10 recommendations: Keep components small and avoid excessive renders. Use design tokens and styled components, we’ve been able to reuse some but not all of our styles between web and mobile. We also have a design system of colors, typography, layout rules, and component styles.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes

Software Quality in Agile is an evolving trait that gets perfected through iterations. Embedding quality attributes upfront instead of letting them emerge through iterations might slow you down and become counterproductive. Non-functional requirements should be perfected as part of the iterative discovery process that's intrinsic of Agile methodologies.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss

The Demon of Hatred is an optional boss found during Sekiro's endgame. Useful prosthetic tools for the fight include the Malcontent for stunning the boss and Suzaku's Lotus Umbrella for blocking fire attacks. The best way to fight the Demon of Hatred is by staying close to it and its right side. Because of its size, many of its deadlier attacks are prone to missing you, especially if you dash constantly. Focus on attacking and watch out for trickier moves, like its sweep. It will be a hard fight regardless of your ability, but keep these tips in mind and you'll take the Demon of Hatred down eventually.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Do's and Don’ts to Manage Remote React Native Developers

The Covid-19 pandemic pandemic will pass, but remote work is here to stay. With the structural shift in workplaces, hiring remote developers or teams has become a standardized approach in the IT industry. This blog shares a few dos and don’ts for managing remote React Native developers to make your project management easier and get the desired results. The more the React Native developer knows, the more effective and productive they can be, says the author of the blog. For example, an incentive system to add extra motivation to your team can help develop the team.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How Big is BIG DATA Really?

You may have had a career change or attended a tech bootcamp and mysteriously found yourself winning at Data Science this year. Whichever route you took, the team would love to hear all about it! If you consider yourself a Data Science Guru, please answer the below writing prompt! (If you’re just a curious Writer interested in the world, please consider one of our other writing prompts: https://help.hackernoon.com/writing-prompts.) You can get started by writing a draft about your experience working in Data Science or Analytics by signing in to your HackerNoon account and clicking on the following link: https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=data-science.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories

Jessica Livingston's book "Founders at work" (2007, 32 stories) inspired thousands of founders to start their startups. She has put in one place [150+ founders stories] to inspire a new wave of founders. She hopes the site saves 50-100 hours for 1000+ new founders. Everyone can contribute to the site to share their own founder's story with us at http://foundersatwork.io/#add.com/ The Social Radar: What I Did at Y Combinator (S05)
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease

This article aims to explain how we could use [react-hot-toast] and [styled-components] to create some beautiful-looking toast messages. Notifications are yet another way to provide feedback to the user. Toast notifications usually contain brief messages and sometimes get accompanied by CTAs as well. The toast notification function is called 'Toast Notification' and 'Toaster' component is called inside App component. Toast Notification component contains the styles for Toast Notification. component.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022

A professional website is one of the most important requirements for startups and new businesses looking for more leads and quick conversions. Many marketers, however, can't offer this through their websites. The last thing you would want to be guilty of is web design mistakes that they tend to ignore. To prevent that, we have listed down some of the major web-design mistakes that you should definitely watch out for in 2022. The next big web design mistake is the absence of a contact form on your site.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Using the Shadow DOM to Isolate Styles on a DOM That Is Not Yours

Shadow DOM is an API for encapsulation and encapsulation. Shadow DOM allows the Shadow DOM tree to be attached to the regular DOM tree tree in this Shadow tree. The Shadow DOM can be used to embed widgets in a DOM that you don't own or have access to. The difficulty with embedding a widget into a DOM is that every DOM is going to reference different default fonts and colors. The most common approach is to just be super specific with my CSS. This can be tedious and will most likely need to be tweaked for each new client.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

899
Followers
10K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy