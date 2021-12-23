ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

A Q&A With Ma’aM

By Adrita Talukder
lionsdigest1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Araelia Lopatic and Tiger Cabus headed to California in 2018, they weren’t expecting to come back to State College three months later ready to start a band. After nearly three years, they’re now playing regular shows across states, have a full-length album on the way, and have been becoming inreasingly...

lionsdigest1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State College, PA
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State College, PA
Entertainment
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Design#Music Group#Guitar Music#Popular Music#Music Video#Q A#The Ma Am Pire#Subaru
mainstreetdailynews.com

Q&A with Toys for Tots in Marion County

Toys for Tots is a Christmas tradition, but the history of the program is less well known. The following article was transcribed from an interview on “Afternoons with Mike,” a show on The Shepherd Radio Network. Host Mike Gilland spoke with Patrick Joynt, coordinator of Toys for Tots in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL
coastalillustrated.com

Local Q+A - Jennifer Daniel

Years in the Golden Isles: I worked at The Cloister during the summers of 1996 and 1997. I moved here in 1998 after graduating from Louisiana State University and I have been here ever since. I feel very blessed to call this beautiful place home. School: Louisiana State University. Occupation:...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
425magazine.com

Q&A: Zander Natallanni

Zander Natallanni believes it’s his life’s purpose to empower those around him. However, it’s something he said he’s run from for many years due to his own struggles. “You can’t send hope or help if you need that yourself,” he said. “When I started to realize what was being shown to me, a new look presented itself to me that changed my entire view on my past, present, and future.”
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musicconnection.com

Pentatonix Q&A at the Prudential Center, NJ

Pentatonix kicked off their Christmas tour in support of their 4th Christmas album Evergreen November 27th in Baltimore, MD and stopped at the Prudential Center, home of the New Jersey Devils, December 7th. This is the group’s ninth headlining tour. Penatonix was formed by high school friends Scott Hoying (baritone), Mitch Grassi (tenor), and Kristin Maldonado (alto) with Avi Kaplan (bass/percussion) and Kevin Olusola (beat-boxing). The group competed in Sing-off and won the third season 10 years ago. Since then Pentatonix has become the biggest A cappella group world-wide. What you hear in their music is all vocals and no instruments.
BALTIMORE, MD
naplesillustrated.com

Curating Q&A with Courtney McNeil

Courtney McNeil, the newest museum director and chief curator of The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples, believes that “art’s narrative gives people the opportunity to pause” and “see the world through a different lens.” McNeil took on the high-profile job in January and relocated from Savannah, Georgia, with her husband, Ryan, and three young sons, Graham, 9, Henry, 7, and Theodore, 5. She is the first female in this position at The Baker Museum and had an open exhibition slate to fill upon her arrival. McNeil was formerly chief curator and deputy director for curatorial affairs at Telfair Museums. Find out about her inspirations and what’s in store at The Baker Museum this season.
NAPLES, FL
southernhomemagazine.com

Designer Q&A: James Michael Howard

Southern Home (SH): What was your aha moment when you knew you were destined to design?. James Michael Howard (JMH): I grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and always dreamed of moving to New York. I didn’t have a particular agenda, but I did have an interest in things related to architecture, furniture, and art. Despite my not-so-wonderful grades, I ended up in school at Parsons. I can remember my aha moment clearly. One of my professors, who was young but very wise, was explaining the difference between the English, French, and Italian Rococo periods, how the furniture shapes and legs, while related, were in fact quite different. It was in that moment when I thought, wow, this is pretty darn cool. From then on, the design bug had bitten me, and I was all in.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
The Denver Gazette

Q&A: Omicron, the holidays and Colorado

In the span of a few weeks, the omicron variant moved into Colorado and now accounts for as many as half of the state's recent COVID-19 cases. The variant arrives as the state pulls itself from a months-long fall surge, which pushed hospitals to the brink of being overwhelmed. It also comes on the eve of two major holidays, the sort of travel-heavy large gatherings that have worried public health officials since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
COLORADO STATE
worldredeye.com

Q&A: Time Out Market Miami

Miami, FL – December 8, 2021 –Time Out Market Miami is a 17,000 square foot curated food hall located in the heart of South Beach. Located on Drexel Avenue and 16th Street, a meal at Time Out Market Miami means you’re digging your collective forks into the most delicious dishes in Miami, cooked by the utmost talents in the city. What you’ll find inside is a hand-selected sample of everything you’ll want to eat, drink and see all under one roof in the 305.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy