Eni E entered an agreement with Enel to enable electric vehicle (EV) drivers to charge their vehicles across Italy through their infrastructure networks. Eni’s recently acquired Be Charge and Enel’s energy e-service unit, Enel X, operate primary EV charging networks in Italy, with about 20,000 charging points. The interoperability of EV charging infrastructures is crucial to scale up the transition to electric mobility in the country. Per the terms of the agreement, customers will be able to access the service from their smartphones through the Enel X, BeCharge and Eni apps.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO