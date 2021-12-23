Icy weather blamed for interstate crashes in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A winter storm system was building steam in South Dakota Sunday morning and has prompted weather alerts in eastern North Dakota, northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service says the storm was expected to move quickly from southwest to northeast and could dump up...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service sent an urgent alert regarding a large area snow squall blowing in and causing near zero visibility from Spokane Valley, all the way to further east beyond Rose Lake, ID. Squalls are short, intense bursts of inclement weather that are known to cause...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm dropped about 2 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, and a bout of freezing rain could make for a messy morning commute on Monday.
Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx
The snow has mostly wrapped up in the metro, but flakes are still falling in northern and western Minnesota. The drizzle should taper off by 6...
DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado.
A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)
Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area.
A snow squall is an intense blast...
Around 5:45 a.m., a major pileup occurred on Interstate 94 in Wisconsin. CST on Thursday, shutting down the route ahead of the morning traffic on Thursday. The incident, which occurred in west-central Wisconsin south of Eau Claire, was first reported to have involved nearly 100 automobiles. According to The Associated Press, State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg later stated that the real number of cars participating was closer to 40.
ITHACA, N.Y. — for those returning from their holiday trips tomorrow, conditions could be rather dicey as a storm system deposits mixed precipitation across the higher elevations of the region, leaving an icy coating on untreated surfaces. The weather is calmer mid-week, with a quiet New Year’s Eve as we say goodbye and good riddance to 2021, and welcome the start of 2022 with cautious hope.
