Just In: Vols WR Tillman Makes Decision On College Future

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman announce moments ago that he will return to the University for his final season.

The breakout wide receiver posted a monster Junior campaign catching 57 passes for 931 yards and nine touchdowns. Tillman averaged 16.3 yards per catch and led Tennessee in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Tillman's decision is one the Tennessee faithful have waited on since the conclusion of the season; however, despite not making a public announcement, he has continued to work with the team leading into bowl preparation and will now return to lead a young, talented group of wideouts into the 2022 season.

With Tennessee now returning Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, and Jabari small, Josh Heupel's second-year offense will return a bulk of its production.

Given Tillman's ability as a vertical threat, due to his ability to sustain long speed, adjust to the ball and make plays downfield, he did entertain looks from NFL scouts. However, another season on Rocky top should allow Tillman the opportunity to develop his route training and work as a true number one option to impress scouts and improve his draft stock even more.

Tillman's return is undoubtedly a welcome sight for Kodi Burns's wide receiver room and Heupel's year two offense. This marks another key off-season victory for Tennessee.

