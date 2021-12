The City of Morris is likely to cut its number of precincts in half after the redistricting process takes place. In the most current City Manager’s Report, it appears the City will simply join the two precincts in each ward into one. That would leave the City with three precincts and it would likely continue with the same three polling places as the past election. The State needs to let cities know what their voting districts will look like by February 5. The City will need to let Stevens County know what its voting precinct will look like by March 29.

MORRIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO