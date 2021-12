Rail passengers around Great Britain face delays and disruption over the coming week, with short-notice Omicron-related cancellations adding to planned engineering closures.TransPennine Express is warning: “Services across our network over the coming days may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations due to a lack of available staff caused by increasing staff sickness and industrial relations issues.”The train operator has cancelled 24 trains including three expresses between Manchester airport and Glasgow, and is curtailing 10 other journeys.TransPennine Express warns: “Further short-notice cancellations and amendments to services are likely throughout the day.”A points failure at the key station of York is...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO